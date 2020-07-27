Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sodexo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

