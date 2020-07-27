Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,763 shares in the company, valued at $33,462,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $171.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.47.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

