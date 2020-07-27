Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Stock Price

News stories about Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Northern Vertex Mining earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and a PE ratio of -9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Northern Vertex Mining has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.40.

Get Northern Vertex Mining alerts:

Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.57 million during the quarter.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.