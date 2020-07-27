Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

News coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of 0.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Shares of WMT opened at $131.24 on Monday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30. The stock has a market cap of $371.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

