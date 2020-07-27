SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,749 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,054,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 97,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

