STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of STAA opened at $54.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.38 and a beta of 1.68. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,300 shares of company stock worth $12,192,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,833,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1,349.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 346,370 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $6,684,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 883,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $5,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

