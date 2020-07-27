StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRT. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Csp Management Ltd bought 1,543,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in StarTek by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1,745.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 541,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

