State Street Corp Acquires 121,370 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,370 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.94. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

