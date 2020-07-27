State Street Corp Acquires 31,214 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.36% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $21,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 290.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 97,807 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $582,770. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

