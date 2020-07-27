State Street Corp Acquires 40,279 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,279 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.98% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,470.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $36.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In related news, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $783,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $160,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,667. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

