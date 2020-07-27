State Street Corp Boosts Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.42% of Stewart Information Services worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $288,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,300.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 24,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $776,272.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,036.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,413. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE STC opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $891.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

