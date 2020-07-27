State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.47% of Cerus worth $18,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 154,583 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,112,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,959 shares of company stock worth $2,333,550. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

