State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.78% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $23.79 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

