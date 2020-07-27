State Street Corp Buys 11,168 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.69% of Krystal Biotech worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

KRYS stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $729.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Krystal Biotech Inc has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 46.38 and a current ratio of 46.38.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,889,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

