State Street Corp Buys 162,429 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.46% of Andersons worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,156,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. Andersons Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Andersons Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,523.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,125.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,013 shares of company stock worth $549,662. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Andersons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

