State Street Corp Buys 2,704 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 87.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $995.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

In other news, CFO James E. Perry acquired 5,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

