State Street Corp Buys 38,365 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.81% of INTL Fcstone worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

In other INTL Fcstone news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,229.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $232,841.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,507 shares of company stock worth $1,024,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:INTL opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.44. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

