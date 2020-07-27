State Street Corp Buys 52,803 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1,078.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.