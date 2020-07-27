State Street Corp Grows Position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,924 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.72% of Yext worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,631,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,267,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,105 shares of company stock worth $7,590,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.