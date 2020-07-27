State Street Corp Has $18.95 Million Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.46% of CEVA worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CEVA by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CEVA by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CEVA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $38.38 on Monday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $844.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

