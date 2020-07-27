State Street Corp Has $20.05 Million Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.01% of GMS worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GMS by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

