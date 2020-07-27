State Street Corp Has $20.47 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.28% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $20,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,115 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,945 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 116.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 787,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,237,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

