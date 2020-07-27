State Street Corp Has $20.55 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

