State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.49% of Standex Int’l worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Standex Int’l by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $695.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.