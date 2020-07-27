State Street Corp Purchases 200,458 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,601,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $769.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.11. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of ($38.71) million for the quarter.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

