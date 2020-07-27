State Street Corp Purchases 379,439 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.28% of ImmunoGen worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of IMGN opened at $4.23 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.48.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

