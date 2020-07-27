State Street Corp Purchases 58,443 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in TTEC were worth $19,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $18,687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $10,947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. TTEC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

