State Street Corp Purchases 90,941 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.96% of OceanFirst Financial worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $994.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

