State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Acushnet worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Acushnet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $37.21 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

