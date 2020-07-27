State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

State Street Corp grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191,558 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.44% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 277,219 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 246,273 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 589,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFA. TheStreet lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

