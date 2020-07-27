State Street Corp Sells 2,309 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.12% of Skyline worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Skyline by 3,576.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Skyline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Skyline by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SKY opened at $26.17 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

