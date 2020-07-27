State Street Corp Sells 3,100 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.03% of Middlesex Water worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 103.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.78%. Research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, VP Georgia M. Simpson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $31,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $165,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $403,828 over the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

