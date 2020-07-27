State Street Corp Sells 8,829 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $3,773,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 78,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $79.18 on Monday. Cimpress NV has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.