Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

SCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

SCL opened at $108.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stepan by 1,612.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

