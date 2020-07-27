Stephens Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $62.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by Stephens from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

