Steven Madden, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Steven Madden by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

