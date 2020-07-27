Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,403,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3,043.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 530,697 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 328,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

