Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $210.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.46. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

