STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.95 ($30.28).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €25.89 ($29.09) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.80. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.10).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

