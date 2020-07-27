STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STM. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.49.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

