Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Wabash National worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000.

NYSE:WNC opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

