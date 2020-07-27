Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 91.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 55.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

CVI opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

