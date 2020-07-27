Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,466 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of RBC opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

