Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NYSE MUSA opened at $135.85 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

