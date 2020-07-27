Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Iradimed by 124.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Iradimed by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Iradimed by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iradimed by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iradimed during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $282.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.37. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

