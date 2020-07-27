Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Copa had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.