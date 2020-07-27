Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $429,000 Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $130,802.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,242.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $71.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

