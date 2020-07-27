Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $449,000 Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $16,102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 110.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 90.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 420,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.63. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

