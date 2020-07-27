Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Echo Global Logistics worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after buying an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 82,574 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 194,661 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

ECHO opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

