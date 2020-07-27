Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of ChannelAdvisor worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $553.70 million, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.91.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

